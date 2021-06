LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say they are aware of possible threats made against at least two concerts this weekend that include the first one inside Allegiant Stadium.

Currently, investigators say they are looking into the alleged threats made on social media but no further other details were given on Tuesday.

Electronic dance music artists Illenium and Excision will be in town. One for that Saturday concert at Allegiant Stadium with the other at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.