Police arrest Las Vegas man three months after deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested three months after an innocent bystander died after being hit by a stray bullet.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on July 15 in the 9400 block of West Post Road, which is near South Buffalo Drive and West Sunset Road.

At the time, investigators said the man was hit by a stray bullet from a shooting that happened in the 9500 block of Rolling Thunder Avenue.

On Monday, police said detectives have identified 19-year-old Devin Mansch as a suspect in the case.

He was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team on Friday. He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and discharging a gun into an occupied structure charges.

Court records show Mansch is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.