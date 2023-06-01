Police apprehend suspect in fatal downtown Las Vegas stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is in custody Thursday morning in connection with a fatal stabbing in downtown Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Jesse Del Rosario, 43, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

A suspect had been outstanding since Tuesday afternoon, when police said a man was found in the middle of A Street near Washington Avenue suffering from a apparent stab wounds.

The man, who was not publicly identified as of this report, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives learned that the victim had been in a physical altercation with another male," police said previously. "During the incident, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the area."

Homicide detectives would go on to identify Del Rosario as a suspect in the case. Police say he was located and arrested on Wednesday.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact the LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.