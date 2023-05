LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene where they found a male suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Police are at the 1200 block of A Street since 3:46 p.m. This is located near Washington Avenue and Main Street.

Police said the individual has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police advise people near the area to avoid the scene.

