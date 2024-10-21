Police: 2 shot in argument over car crash near Paradise, Twain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police made an arrest shortly after two people were shot inside a convenience store over the weekend.

It happened Sunday morning at approximately 2:58 a.m. in the 3700 block of Paradise Road, near Twain Avenue. Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man and woman inside the store who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated in a press release on Monday.

Homicide detectives investigating the shooting learned it was the result of an argument over the victims' car being hit near the convenience store, police said.

Detectives were told the victims were driving east on Sands Avenue (which becomes Twain at the intersection with Paradise) when another vehicle hit their car. Afterward, the victims pulled over at the convenience store and went inside. They were soon followed by the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision — since identified by police as 20-year-old Eric Morales.

Police say Morales confronted both people inside the store and "shot the victims multiple times."

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for multiple felony charges, including voluntary manslaughter.

As of this report, neither person who was shot has been publicly identified.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or leaving a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.