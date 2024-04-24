Police: 11-year-old kept in 'large metal enclosure' at Henderson home; pair arrested for child abuse

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A school truancy investigation led to the discovery of an 11-year-old child being kept "within a large metal enclosure" at a residence in Henderson.

The city's police department on Wednesday announced the arrests of two people as a result of the investigation.

Misty Scanlan, 46, and Jeffrey Scanlan, 41, were booked into the Henderson Detention Center for child abuse/neglect, according to police.

Officers made the discovery at approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 2000 block of Silverton Drive, near the 215 beltway and Valle Verde Drive.

Henderson Police had arrived at the home to assist the Clark County School District Police Department with a truancy issue involving a student, police stated.

"Officers arrived on scene to check the welfare of the student when it was discovered an 11-year-old was being contained within a large metal enclosure and the residence was found to have inhospitable living conditions," police stated.

In an initial press release, Henderson officials did not elaborate on the conditions within the home.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, dial 311, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.