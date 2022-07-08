LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Reward money is now on the table in the search for a person who shot and killed four horses inside Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

PETA says it will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

The most recent killing happened on July 4, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. Detectives know of at least three other killings, which have happened at close range and during the night. Additional killings were reported in January, March, and June at Cowboy Trail Rides, off of state Route 159.

Las Vegas police shared surveillance video which they say shows the suspect. In the video, the person is wearing a ski mask, gloves, and ear protection:

Las Vegas police looking for suspect who killed four horses

Investigators from LVMPD and the Bureau of Land Management are searching for the killer, LVMPD announced on Wednesday.

"Red Rock's gentle horses are in danger, and they need the public's help," PETA senior vice president Colleen O'Brien stated in a prepared news release. "PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so this killer can be held accountable and stopped from shooting more animals."

Anyone with information about the killings can contact LVMPD at 702-828-3364 or by email at animalcuelty@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.