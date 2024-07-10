Person taken to Las Vegas hospital after man intentionally hit them with vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person has been taken to a Las Vegas hospital after a Mohave County man intentionally hit them.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, the incident happened at 11:07 p.m. on Tuesday near Langford Drive and Baseline Road.

Investigators said 60-year-old Horace Letson got into a fight with the victim before Letson got into a Cadillac sedan and reportedly hit them. He then drove away from the scene.

The victim has major injuries and was flown to Las Vegas by air ambulance to be treated.

Before leaving the scene, the victim told police Letson was the driver.

Letson was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman and is facing multiple charges, including second degree murder, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving with a suspended driver's license.