2 pedestrians critically injured by same driver a mile apart on Washington Ave., police confirm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is behind bars in Clark County on Tuesday after police say they hit and critically injured two pedestrians.

This happened on Washington Avenue at approximately 8:19 a.m. Within the span of a few minutes, the same driver hit a pedestrian near the intersection with Main Street. Another pedestrian was hit near the intersection with J Street, police said.

Police say the driver — who was not publicly identified as of this report — "fled the scene" but was apprehended a few miles away.

Patrol officers saw the car and "forcibly stopped" the driver in the 300 block of Sanford Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. The driver was taken into custody.

Both injured pedestrians were transported to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

In an unrelated incident just minutes later, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car approximately 7 miles further east on Washington Avenue. That driver was taken into custody, as well, police said previously.

Both incidents remain under investigation and details were limited at the time of this report.

Two more pedestrians were fatally hit by vehicles in different parts of the valley on Tuesday morning. Those happened during the 4 a.m. hour on both Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road.