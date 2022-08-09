Police: 2 pedestrians hit by cars on Washington Avenue; 1 killed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the span of five minutes on Tuesday morning, two pedestrians were hit by cars on Washington Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

One person was critically injured; the other was killed.

Officers were first called to the intersection of J Street and Washington Avenue at 8:19 a.m. The pedestrian injured in that collision was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center in critical condition.

The driver "fled the scene," but was found a short time later.

"Officers forcibly stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of Stanford Street and took the driver into custody," police said.

Just five minutes after that collision, at 8:24 a.m., another pedestrian was hit by a car on Washington Avenue, approximately 7 miles east of the first incident.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the crash scene, near Mt. Hood Street, police said.

In that case, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Metro officials said.

Road closures and traffic impacts can be expected in the area of both crashes.

Both incidents come on a morning were two pedestrians had already been killed by cars — on in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue; the other near Flamingo Road and Arville Street.