Parents could face charges for death of infant who suffered heat-related illness at Lake Havasu

(KTNV) — Prosecutors in Mohave County could file criminal charges related to the death of a 4-month-old baby who suffered heat-related illness during last summer's record heat wave.

The child was on a boat at Lake Havasu on July 5 when, around 5:10 p.m., she was transported to a local hospital for heat-related illness, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office stated previously.

The baby was later taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital for further treatment but did not survive.

On Tuesday, sheriff's officials revealed they'd forwarded results of their investigation to the Mohave County Attorney's Office "for review of potential negligent homicide charges." This comes after the results of an official autopsy report from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office in Phoenix.

The child was previously identified as Tanna Rae Wroblewski, ABC News reported. On a GoFundMe page established after the baby's death, the Wroblewski family stated they were enjoying a "family day on the lake" when the child "lost consciousness," and family members started performing CPR. (The GoFundMe page has since been taken down. PEOPLE Magazine reported donations had reached $49,135 before it was disabled.)

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the Lake Havasu area were in the triple digits over the week leading up to Wroblewski's death, reaching as high as 120 degrees.