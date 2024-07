LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said a four-month-old has succumbed to a heat-related illness from Lake Havasu.

On July 5 around 5:10 p.m., the sheriff's office said the child was transported from a boat to Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center.

The child was later taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates as they are made available.