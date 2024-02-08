Pair arrested for child neglect in case of Henderson 12-year-old fatally shooting 14-year-old

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two additional arrests have been made in the fatal shooting of a Henderson teenager last month.

The city's police department on Thursday announced the arrests of Jerel Reyes, 51, and Bryanna Reyes, 50, for one count each of child abuse/neglect.

This comes after police arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old brother.

That investigation began on Jan. 25 at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a home near Wigwam Parkway and Stephanie Street.

Police said the 14-year-old's family members transported him to an area hospital, where staff pronounced him deceased.

"Preliminarily, Detectives determined the victim's 12-year-old bother shot the victim," police said at the time.

The 12-year-old, who was not publicly identified because of his age, was booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of open murrder.

Police did not immediately disclose the relationship between Jerel and Bryanna Reyes and the two children.