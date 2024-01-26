Henderson police: 12-year-old shoots, kills 14-year-old sibling

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 12-year-old is in custody and is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing his 14-year-old sibling.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the shooting happened on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Capital Gains Drive.

While officers were on the way to the scene, the family told them they took the 14-year-old to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives determined the alleged shooter was their brother. The 12-year-old was taken into custody and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall on an open murder charge. Because the suspect is a minor, police have not identified the suspected shooter.

This is being investigated as the first homicide for the City of Henderson for 2024. No further details about the shooting have been released, as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit their website.