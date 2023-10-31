Over 2k videos, 5k images of child sexual abuse materials distributed by Las Vegas man, DOJ says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty in July 2023 to the distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Colby Matthew Olen of Las Vegas committed an additional felony offense while on release. He was sentenced Monday by United States District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey to 111 months in prison, followed by a 20-year term of supervised release for collecting and sharing thousands of child sexual abuse materials depicting children as young as infants to other people — including people who did not want to view the images.

Olen admitted he distributed child sexual abuse materials depicting children as young as infants being sexually abused to others through an online cloud storage and file hosting service. In total, he distributed 2,716 videos and 5,203 images of child sexual abuse materials.

Olen, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Olen must register as a sex offender and keep the registration current.

According to court documents, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Olen’s involvement with child sexual abuse materials. In September 2020, a search warrant was executed at Olen’s residence.

Officials said a forensic examination of electronic devices belonging to Olen found images and videos of child sexual abuse materials.

On November 25, 2020, a criminal complaint charged Olen with distribution of child pornography. Although the government moved for detention, Olen was released on a personal recognizance bond with conditions. He was advised of potential enhanced penalties for committing another felony offense while on release.

In June 2021, a second search warrant was executed at Olen’s residence after a report to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A forensic examination of Olen’s electronic devices revealed child sexual abuse materials to include videos of children as young as infants. Olen was arrested, and a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging Olen with an additional felony offense committed while on release.

United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Supriya Prasad prosecuted the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate better, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood and information about internet safety education, please visit justice.gov.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or report.cybertip.org.

Text and resources provided by the United States Department of Justice.