ONLY IN VEGAS: Slithery suspect caught on world-famous Strip

Captain Dori Koren/LVMPD
Posted at 7:03 PM, May 02, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had a slithery suspect on their hands this afternoon on the Las Vegas Strip.

LVMPD Captain Dori Koren tweeting out a photo of a snake they took into custody with the help of animal control.

Koren said the large snake was around the neck of a person who was arrested.

No other information about the arrest was made immediately available to the public.

