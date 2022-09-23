One person dead after shooting in 4400 block of Dennis Way, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead following a shooting near the 4400 block of Dennis Way on Friday morning, Las Vegas police say.

At approximately 7:23 a.m., arriving officers located a victim suffering from what appears to be a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

LVMPD says homicide detectives are currently responding to the scene.

People traveling nearby are advised to avoid the area as this investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.