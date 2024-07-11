Watch Now
One person arrested after brining gun to UNLV campus, police say

Bryan Horwath, KTNV
Posted at 3:48 PM, Jul 11, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been arrested at the UNLV campus after he was reportedly found with a weapon.

Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, University Police got reports a man with a concealed weapon at the Financial Aid and Cashiering Offices at the UNLV Maryland Parkway Campus.

As police responded, the suspect ran away, but officers were able to catch up to him without further incident. The suspect didn't pull out his weapon at any point, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds, resisting arrest and trespassing.

