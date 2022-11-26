One man dead following overnight shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Friday night.

According to NLVPD, at about 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Plumwood, near Cheyenne and Pecos, in reference to a shooting.

Arriving officers located a male believed to be in his 40s, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and the male was pronounced deceased.

North Las Vegas police provided no further information at this time.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com