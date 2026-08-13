1 dead, 1 arrested after multi-car crash in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another has been arrested after a multi-car crash Wednesday evening at a central valley intersection.

It happened around 6:09 p.m. at the intersection of Desert Inn and Paradise roads, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A burgundy 2017 Honda Accord was stopped at a red light, facing west on Desert Inn, when a white 2007 Hyundai Sonata heading west hit the back of the Accord, police said.

The Hyundai Sonata then drove around the Honda Accord and accelerated westbound through the intersection, according to authorities.

A white 2022 Honda Civic was stopped southbound on Paradise, and as the Civic entered the intersection, the front of the Hyundai Sonata collided with the driver's side of the Honda Civic, said LVMPD.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene took the drivers of the Hyundai and the Civic to Sunrise Hospital.

Despite all life-saving measures, the driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai Sonata showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.