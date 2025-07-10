Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead in downtown Las Vegas shooting, investigation underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting is under investigation in downtown Las Vegas, according to LVMPD.

It happened around 9:02 p.m. at 2300 Olive Street, according to police. A suspect was given medical attention before being taken to a nearby hospital, where officials say they were pronounced dead.

This investigation is still ongoing.

