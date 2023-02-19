One dead following a shooting outside a house party in the eastern Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead following a shooting outside a residence that was having a house party in the central Las Vegas Valley on Friday night.

According to a police report, at approximately 11:10 p.m., the LVMPD received a report of a shooting in front of a residence near the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue. Responding officers located a shooting scene near the residence.

A short time later, the LVMPD was advised a male arrived at Sunrise Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.