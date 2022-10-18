Man dead after being fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one dead near the 2600 block of North Los Feliz Street early Monday morning.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., Las Vegas Metro police received a call about a shooting near the 2600 block of North Los Feliz Street.

Arriving officers located an adult male in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation by LVMPD’s Homicide Section indicates the victim was engaged in a physical altercation with another male, which escalated to the suspect shooting the victim.

Police say the suspect fled the area prior to the officers’ arrival.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.