One dead after 80-year-old driver arrested in hit-and-run, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people were sent to the hospital overnight after a hit-and-run crash in the southeast valley.

It happened Tuesday just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of South Pecos Road and East Tropicana Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2019 Toyota Camry was heading south on Pecos and approached the intersection with Tropicana on a green light, according to police.

At the same time, three people were crossing Pecos in a marked crosswalk against the pedestrian signal.

Police said they crossed into the Toyota's travel path and were hit by the front of the Camry.

All three pedestrians sustained substantial injuries and were taken by ambulance to Sunrise Hospital.

Channel 13 later learned that one of the pedestrians succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on Aug. 15. This marks the 103rd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.

The 80-year-old driver of the Toyota left the scene but was later located at his registered address and placed under arrest for hit-and-run–related charges.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section. Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”