Officer fires weapon while responding to scene in east Las Vegas, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a possible barricade in east Las Vegas that led to an officer firing their weapon Tuesday afternoon.
Details are limited, but Channel 13 has learned the incident happened in the 3200 block of La Barca Lane, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
No officers have been reported injured at this time.
We will update this report as more information is made available.
