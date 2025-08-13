NSP trooper injured in overnight hit-and-run, driver arrested for possible DUI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A state trooper is recovering after an overnight hit-and-run on Interstate 15.

It happened near the 215 exit around 11:43 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Nevada State Police, the trooper was responding to the area to investigate an earlier two-car crash near a construction zone in the area.

A driver traveling south on I-15 ignored traffic control and hit a Highway Patrol vehicle, then fled the scene.

The trooper inside the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nevada State Police confirmed later Wednesday morning that he was released from the hospital with minor injuries and will be returning to duty.

The driver who fled was later located and arrested for suspected DUI.