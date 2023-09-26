Northern Nevada man sentenced to life in prison after murdering pregnant girlfriend on reservation

NIXON (KTNV) — A judge has sentenced a Northern Nevada man to spend life in prison after being convicted of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend at the Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation.

On Monday, the Chief United States District Judge Miranda M. Du handed down the verdict.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Michael Burciaga stabbed the woman, who was a registered member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, multiple times on Dec. 15, 2020. Documents also showed he had previously been convicted for domestic assault in Becker County, Minn., domestic battery in Fernley, and battery and domestic battery in Sparks.

In June, a jury convicted Burciaga of first degree murder within Indian Country, violating a protection of the Unborn Children Act, and domestic assault by a habitual offender within Indian Country.

"Today's sentencing ends a tragic story of cold-blooded murder," said Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI. "While life in prison will not undo the crime committed by Mr. Burciaga, it will prevent him from victimizing anyone on the Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation again. I appreciate the work of our investigators and tribal partners ensuring violent offenders such as this are held accountable and residents can feel safe in their homes."