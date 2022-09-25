North Las Vegas police strike suspect who appeared to be attempting a break-in

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday night, North Las Vegas police said officers were involved in a shooting as a suspect looked like they were attempting to break into a house.

Officers received a call for service in the 4300 block of Westmere Avenue, near Aviary Way and Grand Teton Drive.

Police said the caller observed a suspect with a long metal pole in the backyard of a house who allegedly was trying to break in. The caller said that they confronted the suspect who then responded, "if he wanted to die."

The caller said the suspect was in their 20s, and appeared to be drunk or on drugs.

Officers said they arrived on scene around 10:17 p.m. They located the suspect, who was armed with a rifle. About 15 minutes later, officers reported to dispatch that shots had been fired.

As a result, police said the suspect sustained one gunshot wound, and no others were injured. Despite all life saving procedures, police said the suspect was declared deceased by UMC Trauma.

The Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased man, and the cause and manner of death, after proper notification to next of kin according to police.

Police said the identity of the officer that fired his weapon will be released after 48 hours, per department policy and procedure.