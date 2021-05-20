North Las Vegas police seeking possible victims of accused sexual assault suspect

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department Detectives are reaching out to the public to help find possible victims of an accused sexual predator.

On May 19 officers from NLVPD arrested 24-year-old Jesse Huerta, who is accused of two counts of kidnapping, three counts of sexual assault, child abuse, domestic battery by strangulation, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, robbery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and coercion by force.

Officers say they were informed by the victim that Huerta had parked in front of her work and when she came out, he forced her into his car by telling her that he would kill her and her family if she did not comply.

Police say the victim was then sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled to the point of losing consciousness.

Further investigation revealed Huerta was previously arrested for similar charges in the past by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Due to Huerta's course of conduct from past arrests and the level of violence used, investigators say they have reason to believe there are other victims.

NLVPD is searching for possible victims and asking them to come forward. Witnesses or victims can call the NLVPD Detective Bureau at 702-633-1773.