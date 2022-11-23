North Las Vegas police release photo of suspect in stabbing at Craig Ranch Regional Park

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department released a photo of a person of interest in the recent stabbing that occurred at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic or Asian male, approximately 17 to 20 years old with black hair, last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with a design on the back and black pants with white patches, according to a news release.

On Nov. 12, North Las Vegas police found three men were suffering from stab wounds in the Craig Ranch Regional Park after what police believe to be a fight broke out between two groups. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that, during the fight, an unknown individual stabbed the three males before fleeing the scene prior to police arrival.

Recently, detectives have said that they don't believe the attack was a "random act of violence" and are currently working on all available leads.

Two of the three victims injured in a stabbing at Craig Ranch Regional Park have been treated and released from UMC, according to a recent update from North Las Vegas police.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.