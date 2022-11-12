Three injured in stabbing at skate park in Craig Ranch Regional Park, North Las Vegas police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three men were found suffering from stab wounds in the Craig Ranch Regional Park on Sunday afternoon by North Las Vegas Police Department.

At approximately 2:09 p.m., arriving officers located the three adult males — whose ages are currently unknown — in the skate park area and transported them to UMC Trauma Center. The NLVPD Public Information Officer says that the subjects' conditions are unknown, as well as the extent of their injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by North Las Vegas detectives, and at this time, no suspects have been taken into custody.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.