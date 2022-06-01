North Las Vegas police arrived to man suffering from gunshot

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Orr Avenue near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.

When officers arrived, they said they located a male believed to be around his 20s suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the male was transported to UMC where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives and CSI arrived on scene and continued the investigation according to police.

No suspect is released at this time, police say as this is to protect the integrity of the case. The identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner after a notification of next of Kin.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked by police to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.