North Las Vegas police arrest two suspects connected to two separate homicides

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two suspects have been arrested on open murder charges by North Las Vegas police following an investigation into two separate shootings.

The first of the two suspects was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 15, on charges connected to a shooting that killed a 17-year-old in May.

According to North Las Vegas Police, the shooting occurred around 10:56 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers located a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, who was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

After conducting an investigation, NLVPD detectives would identify the suspect as 19-year-old Hector Paramo-Cervantes, and take him into custody at his residence. Officers booked him into North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The second suspect was also taken into custody by a joint task force of multiple law enforcement agencies at his residence on Tuesday.

According to NLVPD, the homicide occurred on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at a business on the 5700 block of Losee Road around 8:45 p.m. Arriving officers located a 20-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds inside the business, but determined that the suspect has "fled the scene" prior to their arrival.

The victim was initially transported to University Medical Center and listed in "critical condition," though detectives were later notified that he was pronounced deceased on Aug. 13.

Detectives on the Criminal Apprehension Team identified the suspect as 18-year-old Aulijah Muhamad-Leavelle and booked him into NLVCCC on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and housed in Las Vegas Metro Police's Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of the FBI, LVMPD, North Las Vegas Police Department, and Henderson Police Departments.

The identification of the victims in each case, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone who may have information about these crimes is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To Remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.