North Las Vegas police arrest second suspect in shooting that left teen dead

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second suspect is facing charges related to a May shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the shooting happened on May 29th at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Through the course of the investigation, police identified 19-year-old Hector Paramo-Cervantes as a suspect in the case and he was arrested on Aug. 15. North Las Vegas police said they also identified 22-year-old Marco Monroy as a second suspect in the case. He was taken into custody on Friday.

Both men are facing open murder charges. Monroy is also facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 7-2-633-9111. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.