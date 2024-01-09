North Las Vegas man gets prison time after pleading guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 19 months in prison after pleading guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud.

Court records and statements found that 25-year-old Jaquari Davonte Woodward submitted at least 56 false applications for Payment Protection Program, PPP, loans between March and Oct. 2021.

Investigators said after Woodward received the money, he advertised on social media by posting the amount of money he received and that he offered to do the same for others in exchange for a $10,000 fee. They added that he also created fake IRS forms.

According to the Justice Department, Woodward pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in May.

Court documents show that Woodward will be under supervised release for three years after being released from prison. He has also been ordered to pay $1,264,252.02 in restitution to PPP lenders and the Small Business Administration.