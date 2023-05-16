North Las Vegas man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas man is waiting to see how much time he will spend in jail after pleading guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud, according to the Justice Department.

Court records and statements made in court show 24-year-old Jaquari Davonte Woodward submitted at least 56 fraudulent applications for Payment Protection Program loans between March and October 2021.

As a result, investigators said approximately $1,166,582 in fraudulent loan funds were deposited into bank accounts controlled by Woodward and other individuals for whom he submitted fraudulent applications.

Court records also state that he "mass-marketed his scheme on social media" by posting the amount of money he received and offered to help others apply for loans in exchange for $10,000 from any approved loan applications.

The Justice Department said Woodward pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.

If convicted, he is facing up to 30 years in prison, a term of supervised release, a fine, and restitution.