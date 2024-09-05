New video shows vehicle sought in case where man was stabbed, then hit by car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are releasing additional information Thursday about an unsolved killing in the Las Vegas valley.

They've shared new video and photos showing a car that hit a man in the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 3:02 a.m. on Aug. 28.

Before he was hit by a car, police said the man had been stabbed. In an updated news release, they shared additional details about the stabbing, writing that a woman had stabbed the man in self-defense during a physical altercation.

Lt. Jason Johansson explains the initial homicide investigation that started on Wednesday, Aug. 28:

Homicide investigation underway after man is stabbed, run over by car in east Las Vegas

After he was stabbed, police said a blood trail revealed the man made his way to the intersection of Harmon and Nellis, where he was hit by an orange Dodge Challenger. The driver of the car pulled over to remove the vehicle's damaged bumper, then fled, police said previously.

Now police say they've gathered surveillance footage that better identifies the car they're looking for as a 2015 Dodge Challenger with California license plate 8MFG144.

WATCH the new video that was just released by police:

Surveillance footage shows car sought in hit-and-run crash

"Investigators believe the vehicle is unrelated to the initial incident but are seeking the public's assistance in locating it," police stated in the updated news release.

Anyone with information that could lead police to the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section by calling 702-828-3521 or emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.