Nevada woman pleads guilty to prescription drug enterprise

Patrick Sison/AP
FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. On Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidance aimed at improving care for women and newborns affected by the mothers’ opioid use. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada woman who imported prescription drugs and sold them to the tune of $2 million over a seven-year period now faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

Patricia Padilla pled guilty Friday to three counts, including conspiracy to import prescription drugs and distributing prescription drugs when not licensed as an importer.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Las Vegas Metro Police say Padilla's illegal enterprise lasted from 2013 to 2018.

Padilla distributed drugs in the backroom of her two stores, named "Sinaloa Store" and "Deportes Y Mas."

Law enforcement has seized about $1.7 million from the 62-year-old Padilla's drug earnings.

