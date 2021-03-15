Nevada woman pleads guilty to prescription drug enterprise

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada woman who imported prescription drugs and sold them to the tune of $2 million over a seven-year period now faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

Patricia Padilla pled guilty Friday to three counts, including conspiracy to import prescription drugs and distributing prescription drugs when not licensed as an importer.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Las Vegas Metro Police say Padilla's illegal enterprise lasted from 2013 to 2018.

Padilla distributed drugs in the backroom of her two stores, named "Sinaloa Store" and "Deportes Y Mas."

Law enforcement has seized about $1.7 million from the 62-year-old Padilla's drug earnings.