Nevada State Police searched vehicle that contained multiple firearms, 7lbs of marijuana, $10k cash

WELLS, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada State Police took a suspect into custody after searching his car that contained multiple firearms with no serial numbers, marijuana bags weighing about seven pounds, drug paraphernalia, and about $12,500 in cash Friday afternoon.

Nevada State Police said troopers in the Highway Patrol Division stopped a grey BMW sedan on US 93, 20 miles south of Wells.

Police said the vehicle was traveling 89 miles per hour in a 70mph zone.

Upon contact with the driver, troopers said they observed signs of possible criminal activity. The troopers took custody of the vehicle in order to seek a search warrant to search the vehicle. The driver was released and voluntarily left the scene.

A Justice of the Peace later granted the search warrant, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. The search yielded multiple firearms with no serial number, multiple firearm muzzle suppressors, multiple weapon components and accessories, including manufacturing tools, magazines, ammunition, approximately 7 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $12,500.

The Nevada Investigations Division Elko Combined Narcotics Unit and the Nevada Highway Patrol, with the assistance of the Elko County Sheriff's Department, located the suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said 24-year-old Triston Steinman is currently being held in the Elko County Jail on 38 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, 38 counts of Possession or Transportation of a Firearm without a Serial Number, 38 counts of Manufacture or Assemble a Firearm without a Serial Number, one count of possession of marijuana greater than one ounce and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Police said his bail is currently listed at $965,000.

The investigation is currently ongoing according to police, and no further information is available at this time.

Information has been shared with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, seeking recommendation for possible federal charges.