Nevada moves Zane Floyd execution date to July 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's execution of a mass murderer has been postponed.

Prosecutors moved the date from early June to late July.

The date change was submitted to a federal judge considering whether to stop and review plans to execute Zane Floyd.

Floyd is fighting the lethal injection.

Floyd was convicted for a 1999 supermarket massacre in Las Vegas that left four people dead.

The Nevada Assembly recently approved a bill that would get rid of death penalty and convert sentences for anyone on death row in Nevada. It still has to be approved by the Senate and signed off on by the govenor to become a law.