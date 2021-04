CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The Nevada Assembly has approved Assembly Bill 395, which would abolish the death penalty in the state of Nevada.

The Assembly voted 26-16 to send the bill to the Senate. If also approved by the Senate and signed by the governor, anyone who is currently on death row would have their sentenced changed to life without the possibility of parole and no one would be sentenced to death in the future.

There are currently 74 people on death row in the state of Nevada.