Nevada man pleads guilty to tribal fraud in Oregon

Posted at 10:55 PM, Aug 24, 2021
PORTLAND (AP) — The former manager of a construction business owned by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in Oregon has pleaded guilty for his role in fraud that cost the tribes over $50,000.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Thomas Valentino Adams pleaded guilty to theft of funds from a tribal organization and agreed to pay almost $5,000 to the tribes in restitution.

He also faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

He will be sentenced in federal court on Nov. 15.

Adams, of Nevada, managed the Warm Springs Construction Enterprise.

