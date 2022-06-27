LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Gardnerville, Nev. resident was sentenced Friday to five years of probation, six months of home confinement, and restitution in the amount of $49,079 for assault and interference with crew members during a flight from Seattle to Las Vegas.

Daniel A. Parkhurst, 41, pleaded guilty on February 22, 2022, to one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants, and one count of simple assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the US.

According to court documents, on October 31, 2019, Parkhurst touched a female passenger’s inner thigh without consent. After she smacked his hand away, Parkhurst started to punch the female passenger multiple times. Flight attendants and other passengers intervened to stop Parkhurst from punching the female passenger. As a result of Parkhurst’s behavior, the flight was forced to land in Reno where Parkhurst was removed from the plane and arrested.