Nevada man accused of assaulting officers at US Capitol riot

Washoe County Sheriff's Office via AP
This photo provided by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Josiah Kenyon. Kenyon, a 34-year-old Nevada man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting law officers with what prosecutors say appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail.
RENO (AP) — A 34-year-old Nevada man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting law officers with what prosecutors say appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail.

A U.S. magistrate in Reno ordered Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca to remain jailed there Friday until he's transported to Washington to face the charges.

They include engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

Kenyon was arrested in Reno Wednesday. He made his initial appearance in federal court Friday via a video hookup with his court-appointed public defender.

