Nevada Highway Patrol posts photos of breathalyzer results

Nevada Highway Patrol says it arrested several drunk drivers Sunday night. They posted photos of several breathalyzer results on social media saying "All night, every night, the DUI Strike Team is out taking impaired drivers off the road."
Posted at 5:17 PM, Apr 12, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says it arrested several drunk drivers Sunday night.

