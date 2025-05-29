Nevada Highway Patrol arrest 35 on DUI charges over Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a busy Memorial Day weekend for law enforcement on Nevada roadways.

Yesterday, we told you that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police made nearly 1,000 traffic stops over the holiday weekend — 58 of those resulting in DUI arrests.

In the statewide effort to prevent more traffic deaths, and for transparency, Nevada State Police Highway Patrol (NHP) have shared their weekend traffic statistics with Channel 13, too.

From Friday, May 23, to Monday, May 26, NHP reported:



274 traffic stops

1,051 citations

35 DUI arrests

10 other arrests

101 crashes

1 motorist assist

Those numbers are the statewide totals with combined assistance from California Highway Patrol at the stateline near Primm.

Visual breakdown of traffic safety enforcement per region

NHP said the stretch of Interstate 15 between Baker, California and Las Vegas was one of the deadliest roadways in the country, but law enforcement efforts have managed to reduce fatal crashes through a "zero tolerance" policy and education.

What does zero tolerance mean? According to NHP, zero tolerance means targeting any and all traffic violations from not wearing a seatbelt to distracted driving. No matter what the severity of the violation was, NHP said all were enforced.

It is not unusual for authorities to ramp up traffic enforcement this time of year. The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the "100 Deadliest Days" on Nevada roadways.

Law enforcement across multiple jurisdictions recognize this time period due to a historical trend of increased traffic fatalities during this time. As such, they have taken more efforts to prevent more roadway fatalities.

NHP said there were no major injury crashes or any fatalities during the holiday weekend.