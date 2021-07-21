Murder of El Dorado High School student solved 32 years later

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The murder of a 14-year-old Las Vegas girl in 1989 has been solved, according to Las Vegas police.

Eldorado High School student Stephanie Anne Issacson left for school at approximately 6:30 a.m. June 1, 1989. When she didn't return from school, her father became concerned and contacted the school. She never arrived. Her body was later found in a desert lot near Stewart Street and Linn Lane. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it received a donation from Las Vegas resident Justin Woo in November 2020 to be used to work on homicide cold cases with minimal DNA.

Issacson's case was chosen in January and a sample from the suspect was sent to a lab.

On July 12, 2021, Othram Labs advised that with less than 120 picograms of DNA, less than 15 human cells, they were able to identify a suspect through a testing procedure called genome sequencing. Through genealogical research the suspect was identified as Darren R. Marchand, a Las Vegas area resident who committed suicide in 1995.

Before his death, Marchand was arrested in connection to the murder of Nanette Vanderburg in 1986. But the case was dismissed because of a lack of evidence. A sample of his DNA from that case was compared to the sample from Issacson's case and it was a match.

It is believed that Justin Woo is a local entrepreneur and angel investor. He launched a nonprofit that helps locals in need named Vegas Helps in December 2020.

