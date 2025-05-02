Multiple arrests made after multi-agency investigation into child sex abuse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A recent multi-agency investigation has led to 10 people arrested on charges related to child sex abuse.

Those arrested between April 28 and 29 include:

22-year-old Daniel Hennigh

51-year-old Vaughn Catillon

51-year-old Shawn Crawford

23-year-old Andrew Mosely

42-year-old Deepen Kothari

30-year-old Oliver Cruz Tejeda

30-year-old Kevin Rodriguez-Umana

32-year-old David Jones

39-year-old Levi Smith III

28-year-old Alistair Cooper

They face charges including attempted sexual assault of a child less than 14, luring a child with a computer for sex, and preparing/advertising/distributing child sex abuse material.

LVMPD reminds parents to discuss with their children the dangers of engaging with strangers online. Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.