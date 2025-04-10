LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The mother of a Rancho High School student who was beaten to death has filed a lawsuit against the school, a nearby property owner, and others who may have been involved.

Mellisa Ready, mother of Jonathan Lewis, filed the lawsuit for her son's death on April 9.

Jonathan Lewis was beaten by a group of people near Rancho High School after school let out in November of 2023. Lewis later died as a result of his injuries.

In her court documents, Ready says that school administration knew there had been prior aggression and violent behavior shown by the students involved, and it was the responsibility of the school district to supervise students and prevent any foreseeable harm.

Ready also named Sandra Corona as a defendant in the lawsuit, saying the fight that caused Lewis's death was near and partially on her property near Rancho High School.

In court documents, Ready said this location was a known gathering spot for students, that prior fights had happened there, and that Corona should have secured the premises to prevent any foreseeable harm.

Ready is suing for wrongful death against all defendants and negligence against the school district and Corona.

She is seeking damages and compensation for emotional distress, funeral and burial expenses for her son, legal fees and other compensation as deemed by the court.

You can read the full lawsuit here:

Mother of teen beaten to death near Rancho High files wrongful death lawsuit against CCSD and others by yolanda.cruz on Scribd



