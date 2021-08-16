Middle school student in Las Vegas arrested after bringing BB gun to school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A student at Canarelli Middle School was arrested on Monday after bringing a BB gun to school, according to a letter sent to parents and provided to 13 Action News by the Clark County School District.
Here is the full letter sent to parents from the school's principal.
Dear Parents & Guardians:
This is Lawrence and Heidi Canarelli Middle School Principal Ian Salzman. In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today.
Today, the Clark County School District Police Department recovered a BB weapon from a student on our campus and arrested the individual. There were no threats made against our school or individuals.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.
Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.
We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns, questions or need school assistance, please contact me at (702) xxx-xxxx.
Thank you,
Ian M. Salzman Principal
Lawrence and Heidi Canarelli Middle School